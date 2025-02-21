Amberpet: Scolding from teacher for cheating drives four minors to go missing

Four Class VIII students of a private school in Amberpet, a suburb of Hyderabad, have been missing since Wednesday, February 19, after they were reprimanded by their class teacher for cheating during a test.

The students are Md Azmath Ali, Kindpeta Tejnath Reddy, Nitesh Chowdary and Kore Harsha Vardhan, all 13 years old, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said parents of the students panicked after their children did not return home post 7 pm, propelling them to start searching for them everywhere. “Ali’s father visited Nitish’s house to enquire about his son only to find out that Ali had kept his bag at Nitish’s house and had gone with him,” the sources added.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that Nitish had told his friend that he had been facing hardships with his studies and he wanted to go to Kachiguda Railway Station to board a train somewhere else, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

When the parents approached the Ticket Collector (TC) and showed him pictures of their children, the official told them that the minors boarded a train at 11 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the minors.