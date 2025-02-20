AIIMS releases city intimation slip for CRE 2025; admit cards to follow on February 23

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued the AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 City Intimation Slip, as stated in a report by the Financial Express.

Candidates who applied for Group B and C posts can now check their assigned exam city by visiting the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.



The AIIMS CRE 2025 will be conducted from February 26 to 28, 2025, at multiple exam centres nationwide. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The city intimation slip provides crucial details, including the candidate's name, application number, exam date, shift, and allocated exam city. This information allows candidates to plan their travel and accommodation. The official admit cards, which will contain further details such as the exact exam venue and reporting time, are scheduled to be released on February 23, 2025.



Key highlights of AIIMS CRE 2025

- Exam dates: February 26 to 28, 2025

- City intimation slip release date: February 20, 2025

- Admit card release date: February 23, 2025

- Total vacancies: 4,576 (Group B and C posts)

- Selection process: Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by skill tests



Candidates must note that admit cards are mandatory for entry into the examination hall. AIIMS will not send physical copies of the admit card via post; candidates must download and print them from the official website.



Steps to download AIIMS CRE city intimation slip & admit card

1. Visit the official website: www.aiimsexams.ac.in

2. Navigate to the "Recruitment" tab under the "Key Dates" section

3. Click on "Common Recruitment Examination" and select "View Details"

4. Find and click the link to download the City Intimation Slip or Admit Card

5. Enter your application number and date of birth

6. Download and print the document for future reference



Important reminders

- Candidates should carefully verify all details on their city intimation slip and admit card. In case of discrepancies, they must contact AIIMS examination authorities immediately.

- It is advised to download the admit card well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

- Candidates must bring a valid photo ID proof and their admit card to the examination centre.



For further updates and detailed information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIIMS examination portal at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.