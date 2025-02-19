Thanjavur district: 19 students who could not sit for CBSE board exam enrolled in gov't school

Nineteen Class X students of a private Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school in Thanjavur district, who could not appear for the board examinations as the school management did not have affiliation, have been admitted to a Government School.

The classes for them commenced on Tuesday, February 18, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students, including three girl students who studied in the Prime Public School at Adirampattinam, were enrolled in the Pattukkottai Government Model Higher Secondary School on Monday, February 17.

The classes for them commenced from Tuesday.

A separate section of Class X was created for them and teachers have started coaching them in the state board syllabus, school sources said. The students will be appearing for the Science practical exam, which is scheduled for February 22. They will also write the state board X examination which will be held between March 18 and April 15, sources added.

Education department officials said they hoped that the students who switched from the CBSE syllabus to the State Board at the eleventh hour could pass the examinations, but extra effort might be needed to score high marks.

It might be noted that the students and parents have earlier rejected the offer by district administration to write the Class X exam under the State Board syllabus and the errant school management's decision to make the children sit for the Class X exam under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) system in October 2025.

Meanwhile, a show cause notice was issued to the Prime Public School management for enrolling students without affiliation to CBSE, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"The school has been given a week's time to reply. Based on the reply action will be taken" said V Sarathi, the district education officer (private schools), Thanjavur. He further added inspections will be held in the 44 CBSE schools functioning in Thanjavur district to ascertain their affiliation to CBSE.