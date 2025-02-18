UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 ballots OPEN

The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2025 is offering young Indians a fantastic opportunity to live, study, travel, and work in the United Kingdom (UK) for up to two years. The India Young Professionals Scheme ballot was opened today, February 18, 2025, at 2.30 pm India Standard Time (IST), and will end on February 20, 2025, at the same hour.

Indian students aged 18 to 30 can vote on gov.uk for one of 3,000 spots available through an initiative that will be picked at random, Financial Express reports.

Students applying for the YPS scheme should ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions before joining the ballot. Students must first apply for and be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme poll before applying for a visa.

Only people with a UK bachelor's degree or above, or an equivalent abroad degree or higher, are eligible to apply for the YPS.

To be eligible for the YPS, you must also show that you have 2,530 pounds in savings (almost Rs 2,77,500) to support yourself in the UK. You must have the money accessible for at least 28 consecutive days, with day 28 occurring within 31 days of applying for this visa.

Even if someone fits the qualifying requirements, they cannot apply if they have previously been in the UK via this scheme or the Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

As part of your application, you will be required to verify your identification. You must either scan your identity document with the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app after logging into your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, or have your fingerprints and photo (biometric information) taken at a visa application centre.

Indian nationals can enter the YPS ballot for free. Those chosen from the ballot will be contacted by email within two weeks of the ballot closing and invited to apply for the visa.

They will then have 90 days from the date they receive the email informing them of their ballot success to apply to the UK Home Office using the online application form, provide their biometrics, and pay all associated fees, including the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge.

According to the YPS criteria, selected applicants must return to India after spending two years in the UK through this initiative.