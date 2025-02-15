Thanjavur district: Unaffiliated private CBSE school students to miss Class X board exam

For the 19 students of an unaffiliated private Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus school in Adhirampattinam in Thanjavur district, taking up the Class X CBSE board examination today, February 15, has become a distant dream, thanks to the failure of the school in obtaining affiliation, leaving the students in distress at the last minute.

As the board examination is scheduled for Saturday, all 19 students, including three girls in Class X at Prime Public School in Adirampattinam, did not receive their hall tickets till Thursday, only when they found the issue serious.

All the aggrieved students, accompanied by their panic-stricken parents, came down to Thanjavur to meet District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam at her camp office this morning.

However, the collector was attending a farmer's meeting in Kumbakonam, and the students and the parents were made to wait at the district collectorate until she turned up in the evening.

Shakila Banu, one of the parents, told media persons that the school enrolled students that it was affiliated with CBSE. "Only on Thursday night we came to know it was not affiliated, and our children were not given hall tickets for the 10th board examinations, which commences on Saturday" she added.

She further added that the parents came to knock on the doors of the district administration so that their children sit for examinations.

Later in the evening the parents held talks with the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam.

Later talking to media persons, the District Collector said that the students and parents were given the option to write the Class X examination under the State Board under special provision. The offer was made after talking to the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and the School Education Secretary, she added.

"Though initially they agreed to the proposal, later they retracted. They said they would go by the school management's decision to make the children sit for the X examination under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) system during October 2025," the collector said.

On the violation on the part of the school, the collector said it was illegal to enroll students without affiliation, adding that steps have already been taken for action against the school by communicating to the Directorate of School Education through the District Educational Officer (Private Schools).

"Action would be taken against the school management based on the reply to the show cause notice to be served to the school," she added.

S Faisal Ahamed, the school correspondent, was not available to comment despite repeated attempts to contact him through mobile phone and message.