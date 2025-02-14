Kakatiya University: Poor quality food, less seating capacity at mess plague students

Students of Kakatiya University (KU) have raised concerns over the poor quality of food and inadequate seating capacity at the common boys’ mess on the campus. They allege that they often miss their afternoon classes as they are forced to wait in queues for one to two hours to get food, which is affecting their academic performance.

Data obtained by The New Indian Express from KU authorities reveals that 4,035 students are enrolled in 32 courses and are accommodated in 19 hostels. Currently, 1,000 boys rely on the mess facilities on campus.

R Sai Ram, a postgraduate student and hosteler at KU told The New Indian Express: “As many as 1,000 boys face difficulties during lunch hours. It is a shame that the mess can accommodate only 150 students at a time. We often spend nearly two hours waiting for food and consuming it, causing us to miss our classes. We have urged the authorities to operate the newly constructed mess immediately for the benefit of students.”

It may be recalled that the state government sanctioned funds for a modern mess. Although construction was completed three three years ago; it remains non-functional due to pending interior works, which has been delayed due to a lack of funds, he added.

Another postgraduate second-year student, N Satyanarayana, expressed frustration, stating: We have submitted multiple representations to the concerned officials, but there has been no response. Students in campus hostels pay significant mess charges–BC students pay Rs 12,000 per year, while SC and ST (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe) students pay Rs 8,500 per year–yet basic facilities are lacking. Why are the KU authorities not utilising funds for maintenance and completing of the pending works on the new mess,” asked Satyanarayana.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KU director for hostels Dr LP Raj Kumar admitted that a single common boys’ mess is serving 1,000 students. He added that the newly constructed modern mess has a seating capacity of only 100.

“The university administration has decided to construct a shed, a compound wall and two additional rooms beside the boy's common mess,” he asserted.