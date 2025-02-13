“Schooled by CEO”: Latecomers locked out of office, incident sparks debate on workplace discipline

A Reddit user recently shared an unusual workplace experience, recounting how their company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) enforced a strict punctuality rule — one that left employees feeling like they were back in school.

According to the post, the CEO shut the office doors at noon, leaving latecomers stranded outside before delivering a lecture on discipline and productivity.

“In what felt like a trip back to school, our CEO shut off all entry to the office around 12 pm, making latecomers wait outside,” the user wrote, “He then lectured them about punctuality, insisting that ‘I was here till 10 pm last night’ is not an excuse for arriving late.”

The user, who had arrived on time, observed the incident from inside and couldn’t help but draw parallels to school days, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“It was so absurd that it reminded me of how school prefects would make us stand outside if we showed up late,” they added.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a debate on whether the CEO’s approach was justified. While some supported the effort to instill discipline, many criticised the method as unnecessary and disrespectful.

One user argued that the real issue was unrealistic work expectations, adding, “If staying until 10 pm isn’t a valid excuse for coming in late, then employees shouldn’t be expected to work late at all. If a manager has a problem, they should take it up with the CEO.”

Another commenter suggested a more professional approach.

“This is disrespectful. The company could simply mark late arrivals as half-day and reflect it in their payslips. A pay deduction would be a much more effective deterrent than this childish behavior,” the Reddit user wrote.

Others noted that while arriving at noon is indeed late, the handling of the situation was questionable.

“I don’t know about your company, but noon is quite late. Still, employees should only be expected to inform their manager if they’re running late, not be subjected to public shaming,” one user wrote.

The debate underscores the broader conversation about workplace culture, professionalism, and how companies choose to enforce discipline.