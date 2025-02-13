Hyderabad: 18-year-old dies after being run over by truck

An 18-year-old woman died after allegedly being run over by a truck near the Moosapet Y Junction in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Thursday, February 13.

According to Kukatpally police, the victim was going from Erragadda to Kukatpally along with a friend on a gearless bike when the truck dashed into her vehicle from behind around 11.20 am.

Her friend sustained minor injuries after falling on the left side, while the victim fell on the right side and ended up getting run over by the heavy vehicle, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The truck driver, yet to be identified, was reported to have fled the spot after the mishap. The body was sent for postmortem.

In other news...

A 17-year-old boy allegedly took his life after being scolded by his mother for excessive mobile phone use.

According to the complaint, the family last saw him on Monday at 8.30 pm. The deceased, P Shaurya Singh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a chunni at their home, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

His elder brother broke the door, brought him down, and rushed him to Kondapur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.