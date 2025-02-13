Andhra University: Students protest against mess and maintenance bills. Here's how the VC resolved it

The students of the Arts and Commerce hostelers in Andhra University gathered to protest at the Vice-Chancellor's office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, February 12.

The protest was driven by demands to revise the hostel mess and maintenance bills.

The students voiced several grievances during the protest. They stated that the college management has been charging a monthly electricity bill of Rs 350, regardless of usage.

Additionally, they mentioned that they are being charged the full 30-day amount for mess services even if they only consume food for 15 days. Complaints about the poor quality of food provided in the mess were also raised.

Currently, the mess bills range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000, which the students find excessive. They are demanding a reduction in the mess bills to a more affordable Rs 2,500.

Students also pointed out an unfair billing practice where they are charged mess fees based on a percentage, even if they do not consume food in the mess.

Another major concern is the delay in the release of pending scholarships from the government, adding to their financial burden.

In response to the protests, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Sasibhusana Rao addressed the students. He acknowledged their concerns and advised them to form a committee to scrutinise the mess and maintenance bills.

He assured the students that he would resolve all issues related to these bills.

Following his address, Vice-Chancellor Rao took immediate action by forming a committee comprising 15 students, who, along with faculty members, will review the mess and maintenance bills to ensure transparency and fairness.

This move was met with a positive response from the students, who hope that the committee's efforts will lead to a more equitable billing system and improvements in the quality of food provided in the hostels.

The students' demands for reduced fees and timely release of scholarships remain a priority, and they are optimistic that the Vice-Chancellor's intervention will bring about the necessary changes.