Tiruchy BTech student brutally attacked over Instagram dispute

A first-year BTech student from a private college was brutally attacked near Gandhipuram in Tiruchy following an unresolved dispute on Instagram.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and hand and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, R Sai Senthil (19) hails from Uyyakondan Thirumalai in Tiruchy. He is pursuing his first-year BTech in a private college in Tiruchy.

There was previous enmity between Sai Senthil and S Vignesh (a) Vicky (20), a history-sheeter from Vamadam, due to messages exchanged over Instagram.

This dispute escalated when Sai Senthil's friends Arfan and Vignesh had an argument on the social media platform.

However, Sai Senthil and his friends recently gathered at a tea shop near the Rockfort bus depot to resolve the issue with Vignesh but failed to reach a compromise.

On Monday evening, February 10, Sai Senthil and his friends including Arfan came to Gandhipuram. Then, Vignesh and his friends Bharath Karthick from Rockfort and two others came there and attacked Sai Senthil with bare hands and a machete due to this motive and tried to kill him.

In this, Sai Senthil sustained injury on his head and hand and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, Woraiyur police registered a case and arrested Vignesh on Monday night, February 10, and are investigating the matter.

Also, they are searching for the trio involved in the incident who are absconding.