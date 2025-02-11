“We will stay on the streets…”: RG Kar victim’s mother speaks on her daughter’s 32nd birthday

More than six months after the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, her parents remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

On Monday, February 10, the deceased doctor’s mother shared her anguish in an interview with The Wire, recounting how the family observed what would have been their daughter’s 32nd birthday on February 9 without her.

“This year, she wasn’t here for her favorite kheer. We will stay on the streets until those who took her from us are punished,” she said.

The parents’ plea for a reinvestigation and expedited hearing was dismissed by the Supreme Court, a decision they claim was influenced by political pressure. The ruling has ignited statewide protests, with growing demands for accountability and transparency in the case.

Despite their repeated appeals, the parents allege that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to conduct a thorough probe.

Two of the accused have been granted bail, while the family insists that others involved in the crime — including those beyond the convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy — have not been investigated adequately.

Their lawyer, Karuna Nandy, urged the Supreme Court for urgent hearings, citing a “lack of oversight” in the CBI’s work. However, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna denied the request, ruling that no urgency was warranted. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Protests re-erupt

On February 9, thousands across West Bengal took part in silent marches, health camps, and candlelight vigils to honor the doctor’s memory and protest delays in justice.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s verdict, but it’s clear that a powerful political group is influencing the process. We won’t give up. From Kolkata to the Bangladesh border, lakhs of people joined protests on Sunday. This has only strengthened our resolve,” Dr Subarna Goswami, a leader of the doctors’ movement, told The Wire.

However, tensions escalated when the family’s health camp, planned in their daughter’s childhood neighbourhood, was blocked by authorities.

“They cancelled our permission, but locals ensured the camp happened elsewhere,” the victim’s father said.