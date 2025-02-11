Thanjavur district: 12-year-old girl student dies in school after nose bleed

A 12-year-old girl studying in a Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district died after swooning in the school with a nose bleed.

According to sources, K Kavibala (12) of Sokkanathapuram village near Pattukkottai, Kavibala swooned and fell down while she was walking along with a few other girls, near a school building, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The girl studying in Class VII in Pallathur Government High School was on her way to the school playground on Monday afternoon, February 10, to attend physical education class. It is said there was bleeding from her nose.

The teachers who were standing near the building noticed this and rushed Kavibala in a car to Azhagiya Nayagi Puram Primary Health Centre where the doctors referred her to Pattukkottai Government Hospital (GH).

The doctors in Pattukkottai GH pronounced Kavibala as brought dead. Sethubavachathiram police registered a case and arranged for an autopsy.

Sources said students in the school were given albendazole tablets on Monday as part of National Deworming Day and Kavibala also reportedly consumed the tablet.

Whether Kavibala died of adverse reactions to the tablet would be known only after autopsy, sources said.

After Kavibala swooned two students of the school aged 15 and 16 years complained of dizziness and were treated at Azhagiyanayagipuram PHC.

After the incident, the parents and relatives staged a road blockade on Pattukkottai road in Pallathur, demanding a medical camp for all the students and also urged the officials to ascertain whether Kavibala died due to adverse reaction of the tablets or due to any other cause.

Officials including Pattukkottai Revenue Divisional Officer GS Jaya Sri visited the spot and held talks with the people following which the protest was withdrawn.