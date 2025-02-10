Kolkata: Class VIII student found dead after leaving home following mother's scolding

In an incident that has sent shockwaves throughout Kolkata, a Class VIII student was tragically raped and murdered after she left her home following a reprimand from her mother. This was stated in a report by NDTV.

"The girl is a student of Class VIII. She left the house after her mother scolded her for not studying. She left a letter before leaving around 10 pm," the officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The young girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reported missing after she did not return home on the evening of the incident. Her mother had scolded her earlier that day, which prompted the girl to leave the house.



Authorities launched a search for the missing student, and her body was later discovered in a secluded area. The police have initiated an investigation into the case, and they are currently working to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this heinous crime.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of children in the city and has sparked outrage among residents.



Community members are calling for justice and demanding that measures be taken to ensure the safety of children. The police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by young individuals and the urgent need for increased awareness and protective measures within society.