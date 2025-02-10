IIT Bombay clarifies Ramadan arrangements were student-led amid debate on religious inclusivity

While the move was intended to facilitate students fasting during the holy month, it has drawn criticism from certain groups and sections of the student body, who allege selective religious accommodations.

However, IIT Bombay’s administration clarified to EdexLive that the arrangements were entirely student-led, with no official involvement or permissions granted by the institute.

The controversy erupted after the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) department made arrangements for students observing Ramadan to avail of Sehri meals.

Volunteers sent out a Google Form for interested students to register. However, critics have pointed out what they see as an alleged double standard in the administration’s approach to religious accommodations, particularly in comparison to past incidents involving requests for vegetarian dining spaces.

IIT Bombay spokesperson stated that the institution had no official role in the Ramadan arrangements, emphasising that it was an informal initiative organised by a student group.

The debate over religious space

Adarsh Priyadarshni, a representative of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), defended the initiative, stating that Ramadan arrangements had been in place for years without controversy.

“All religious groups on campus celebrate their festivals, and it is their way of expressing their beliefs. Prayer is not an organised religious activity it is simply a manifestation of belief. If ten people gather to eat or read something together, it is their right, just as it is for protests or other collective activities,” he said.

However, he alleged that right-wing groups had amplified the issue on social media, leading to administrative restrictions. “In the current dispensation, anything with the potential to become a controversy is shut down. The event has now been cancelled, and access to the upstairs area of the HSS building has been restricted after 5 pm, preventing any gatherings, including prayers,” he added.

When asked about the use of the HSS building, the IIT Bombay spokesperson clarified that no formal permission was granted, that the event was not institutionally recognised and that various events and festivals like this are celebrated on the campus from time to time.

Meanwhile, an anonymous student who opposes the administration’s handling of such issues argued that the controversy is not about any particular religious group but rather about alleged preferential treatment.

“We are not against any community. The problem is the inconsistency in administration policies. When vegetarian and Jain students requested a separate table to eat comfortably, it was branded as exclusionary and casteist, and the hostel and administrative authorities, like the dean of student affairs, rejected these demands as there is no Jain food. But now, special provisions are made for Sehri without similar scrutiny,” he claimed.

The student pointed out that IIT Bombay hostels do not have separate vegetarian messes, and students who wish to opt out of non-vegetarian food often face additional financial burdens. “For Sehri, students are allowed to switch hostels without extra charges. But if a Jain or vegetarian student wants to shift to a different mess, they have to pay an additional Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,800 on top of their regular mess bill. Why is this privilege extended to one group but denied to another?” he questioned.

However, the IIT Bombay administration has responded to these concerns by stating that hostel messes are accessible to all students irrespective of Ramadan, and the ability to switch messes is not exclusive to those observing the holy month.

Administrative spaces and religious practices

Another point of contention has been the use of academic buildings for religious activities.

Critics argue that while IIT Bombay has designated spaces for worship, religious events in administrative or academic buildings should not be allowed.

“When we request an academic space for religious activities, we are denied permission, which is understandable because certain spaces should be kept secular. Then why was the HSS building used for Sehri arrangements?” asked the anonymous student.

He also highlighted that a mosque is just a 10-minute walk from the hostel, suggesting that students could have used the existing infrastructure instead of academic spaces.

A larger pattern of restrictions?

APPSC’s Adarsh Priyadarshni linked the controversy to broader campus policies. He cited recent restrictions on student gatherings and administrative guidelines issued in November 2023, which have made it harder to organise events, particularly after demonstrations in support of Palestinian children killed in Gaza.

“These restrictions have disproportionately affected certain student groups. Now, even the Ramadan event has been denied space and we cannot do anything for it,” he stated.

Despite the controversy, IIT Bombay’s administration has reiterated that it played no role in the arrangements and that no formal approval was given for the use of the HSS building.