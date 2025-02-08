Odisha police admit card for junior clerk to be out today

The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board (OPMSSB) is set to release the admit cards for the Practical Skill Test on Computer for Junior Clerks in the DPO Cadre today, February 8, 2025. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official Odisha Police website, https://odishapolice.gov.in.



The written examination for the Junior Clerk position was conducted between November 16 and December 4, 2024. Following the evaluation, the results were published on February 1, 2025, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Practical Skill Test.



According to the latest notification, the Practical Skill Test on Computer is scheduled for February 12, 2025, from 11.00 am to 12.00 pm, across various examination centres statewide. The admit cards will provide detailed information regarding the test schedule and venue.



Candidates are advised to download their admit cards starting from 10.00 am today by logging in with their application number and date of birth. After obtaining the admit card, it is crucial to verify the test schedule and venue and adhere to all instructions provided.



Steps to download the Odisha Police Junior Clerk skill test admit card:



1. Visit https://odishapolice.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the Junior Clerk recruitment section.

3. Click on the link to download the Skill Test admit card.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Download and review the admit card for details.



For further information and updates, candidates should regularly check the official Odisha Police website.