Odisha: OPSC 2023 Prelims results OUT

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) declared the preliminary examination results for Odisha Civil Services 2023 (OCS) today, Friday, February 7. According to the notification, 4,799 individuals passed the exam and are eligible for the Mains exam.

There are 1,573 female candidates among the 4,799 total number of candidates appeared.

In its letter declaring the results, the OPSC says, “On the basis of the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, held on 15.12.2024 pursuant to Advt. No.-20 of 2023-24, 4799 (1573-w) candidates have been provisionally qualified for admission to Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2023. The detailed programme of OCS (Main) Written Examination-2023 shall be notified later.”

The commission recommended candidates keep checking the OPSC website for more information about the exam, Odisha TV reports.

The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 was conducted on December 15, 2024.

The exam was originally set for October 27, 2024. However, the exam was postponed due to Cyclonic Storm Dana, which wreaked havoc in Odisha.

All applicants who took the test can check their results through the following steps: