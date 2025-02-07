NEET-UG 2025: Here’s how you can register

The registration details for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025, for admissions to MBBS, Dental, Veterinary, Nursing & AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy) courses.

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, from February 7 to March 7, 2025, Moneycontrol reports.

NEET-UG 2025 will be held in offline mode (pen and paper). Despite concerns about paper leaks, the government has decided to continue using this format for logistical reasons.

One significant change this year is the removal of optional questions from Section B. Candidates will no longer be given extra time, which was implemented during the COVID-19 epidemic. The exam will now adhere to the pre-COVID format.

NEET-UG 2025 will now include 180 required questions, 45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology. Candidates must attempt the exam within 180 minutes (three hours).

Here’s how candidates can register: