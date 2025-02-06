NEET UG 2025: NTA to announce registration date soon, exam pattern revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the registration date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 soon. This was stated in a report by News18. The exam schedule and information bulletin will be released alongside the registration details.

Once the application window opens, eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in. Based on previous trends, the registration process for NEET UG 2025 is likely to begin this week. The exam serves as the gateway for admissions into MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science) AH (Animal Husbandry), AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. BSc stands for Bachelor of Science), and BSc (Bachelor of Science) Nursing courses across India.



How to apply for NEET UG 2025?

Once the application process begins, students can follow these steps to complete their registration:



1. Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET 2025 registration link and create an account by providing basic details such as name, contact information, and email ID.

3. Log in and fill in the required details, including personal information, educational qualifications, and exam preferences.

4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and necessary documents following the prescribed format.

5. Choose your preferred exam centres from the available list.

6. Pay the registration fee via credit/debit card, net banking, or other available payment methods.

7. Review all entered details carefully before submitting the form. Ensure that you receive a confirmation receipt after submission.

8. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.



NEET UG 2025: Revised exam pattern

The exam pattern for NEET UG 2025 has been updated. The question paper will now consist of 180 compulsory questions. Here’s the revised structure:



- Physics – 45 questions

- Chemistry – 45 questions

- Biology – 90 questions



Previously, the NEET paper was divided into Section A (35 compulsory questions) and Section B (15 optional questions) for each subject. However, in the revised format, all 180 questions are compulsory, making it essential for candidates to prepare accordingly.



With the exam approaching, aspirants are advised to stay updated with official notifications from NTA and begin their preparations based on the revised pattern.