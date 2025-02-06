Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to conduct school dropout survey

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to conduct a comprehensive school dropout survey. The BBMP education division, which manages over 24,000 students from Class I to II Pre-University (PU) colleges invited tenders from private firms to conduct the survey.

This marks BBMP's third attempt at carrying out the survey after two previous tender calls failed to receive a response. According to reports, BBMP oversees 91 nursery schools, 15 primary schools, 31 high schools, 15 PU colleges and 4 degree colleges and two postgraduate colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The survey aims to identify the number of school dropouts, especially at the school level, and understand the reasons behind their discontinuation.

Officials from the BBMP education department revealed that the municipal corporation has already developed a mobile application for the survey. Existing staff from the BBMP education department, along with municipal staff will be involved in the process.

"The Chief Commissioner has appointed a nodal officer for the survey and issued instructions. While the private agency will conduct the survey, the report will be exclusively prepared by them," said an official.

The commissioner also directed BBMP's health department to assist in the staff by deploying junior and senior health inspectors. "10 people have been appointed for each ward.

Each person must survey 50 houses daily and submit a report. The municipal corporation should complete the survey and submit a report to the state education department," said an official, according to the report by The New Indian Express.