UGC issues show cause notice to medical colleges for failure to obtain anti-ragging undertakings from students | Here's the list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a show cause notice to two private medical colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu and two more in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry for not obtaining anti-ragging undertakings from their students, thereby failing to adhere to the statutory body's regulations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was noted that Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Vellore Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu, and Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry were four among the 18 medical colleges that were served notices of non-compliance by the UGC.

UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi, in the notice, said the colleges have not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009. The institutions have failed to obtain undertakings from their students at the time of admissions and at the beginning of every academic year thereafter, the notice said.

"The failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of students at risk," he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.