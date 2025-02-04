No reduction in UGC grants to Delhi University: Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar

The Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3, that there has been no reduction in the University Grants Commission (UGC) grants allocated to Delhi University in the last five years.

Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar clarified that the ministry provides block grants to the UGC under the “Grants to Central Universities” scheme, which, in turn, allocates funds to Central Universities (CUs), including Delhi University (DU), based on their needs and previous fund utilisation.

According to the data provided by Majumdar, the grants allocated to Delhi University were as follows:



- Rs 955 crore in 2023-24

- Rs 812 crore in 2022-23

- Rs 670 crore in 2021-22

- Rs 628 crore in 2020-21

- Rs 607 crore in 2019-20



“It is evident that there is no decline in grants released to the University of Delhi," Majumdar said.



Hostel allotment in central universities

The ministry also addressed concerns regarding the allotment of hostels to students in central universities. Majumdar assured that clear rules and guidelines exist for hostel allocation, ensuring a fair, merit-based process. He further stated that no discrepancies have been reported in hostel allotments.



“No discrepancy in the allotment of hostels to students in central universities has come to the notice of the government. Central universities are autonomous bodies, established by Acts of Parliament and governed by provisions of their respective Acts, Statues and Ordinances made thereunder," the minister said.



Majumdar explained that central universities, as autonomous bodies, manage hostel allocations according to their own rules, regulations, and ordinances. He outlined that priority for hostel allotment is based on factors such as the distance from home, academic performance, social category, and special needs of differently-abled students.