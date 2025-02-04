India emerges as most optimistic nation in education and socioeconomic mobility: Report

According to the latest Educational Testing Service (ETS) Human Progress Report released in India today, Tuesday, February 4, India has emerged as one of the most optimistic nations regarding education and socioeconomic mobility.

The survey was conducted across 18 countries and underscored that India's optimism about its education system stands in stark contrast to the global sentiment. However, challenges in accessibility and teacher availability persist, according to a report by the Times of India.



While only 30 per cent of respondents worldwide expressed optimism about their country's current education status, 70 per cent of Indians held a positive outlook. Similarly, confidence in future improvements is higher in India at 76 per cent compared to the global average of 64 per cent.

However, despite this optimism, a significant portion of the Indian population recognises systemic challenges.

Around 84 per cent of respondents believe accessing quality education remains difficult, and 78 per cent acknowledge that educational opportunities are skewed toward certain privileged groups. Furthermore, 74 per cent pointed to a shortage of teachers, highlighting a major bottleneck in India's educational progress.

Compared to the global average, Indians more frequently cited the lack of high-quality educational programmes (34 per cent vs 22 per cent) and institutions (29 per cent vs 20 per cent) as barriers.

India is one of the most favourable countries toward non-profit organisations, with 26 per cent agreeing that non-profits can play a role in improving access to high-quality education, compared to 19 per cent globally.



Socioeconomic mobility

India's confidence extends beyond education into the realm of socioeconomic mobility. Nearly 69 per cent of Indians believe in the current opportunities for upward mobility, compared to a global average of 55 per cent. Looking ahead to 2035, 72 per cent expect improvements, compared to 62 per cent in other countries.



However, economic barriers persist.

More Indians than their global counterparts cited job shortages (40 per cent vs 34 per cent), expensive education (33 per cent vs 28 per cent) and lack of advancement knowledge (29 per cent vs 22 per cent) as key hurdles. Notably, fewer Indians (19 per cent) felt that a lack of connections hindered their opportunities, compared to the global average of 28 per cent.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, said: "India has made impressive strides in foundational learning, but disparities persist between urban and rural areas and across states. One of the biggest factors influencing student outcomes is teacher quality," TOI reported.

