Bengaluru: Engineering students fall from bike, one dies

A 20-year-old engineering student died and his friend was injured after they fell from a scooter.

The incident took place near Anjanapura 80 Ft Road under Thalaghattapura traffic police station limits on Thursday night, January 30.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Gautham, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout and a native of Kolar. He was a fifth-semester engineering student at a private college in Kumaraswamy Layout. His classmate and roommate Chirag is the injured, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police said that, Rahul and Chirag went to meet their friends in Anjanapura at 11.30 pm. While returning to their paying guest accommodation, they lost control of their scooter and fell on the road. Rahul, who was riding a pillion, sustained a severe head injury, while Chirag suffered minor injuries, according to The New Indian Express report.

Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Rahul was declared brought dead.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor NK Lokanath said skill development and experiential learning are key to enhancing students' abilities and preparing for real-world challenges in a career.

Speaking during the valedictory of the national conference on 'Innovative Practices and Experiences in School-based Career Development Programme for Students' organised by the Regional Institute of Education at RIEM Hall on Friday, January 31, Lokanath said there is a need for good teachers in middle and high schools, according to The New Indian Express report.