‘We’ll be busier, not freer’: Nvidia boss on AI future

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has cautioned that while artificial intelligence (AI) could enable shorter work weeks, it may also make people busier. “I have to admit that I’m afraid to say that we are going to be busier in the future than now,” Huang said in an interview with Fox Business Network’s The Claman Countdown.

AI and work culture

Huang explained that AI’s strength lies in performing time-consuming tasks instantly, which frees workers to pursue more ideas rather than relax. According to a report by India Today, he said, “Most companies have more ideas than we know what to pursue. And so the more productive we are, the more opportunity we get to go pursue new ideas.”

Pilot studies in the UK and North America have shown that four-day work weeks can increase productivity by up to 24 per cent, reduce burnout, and lower staff turnover. Employees in trials completed the same output in 33–34 hours as they did in 40, with higher morale and fewer resignations.

Impact of AI revolution

Huang acknowledged that jobs will change, with some disappearing and many new ones being created. “One thing for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI,” he said, adding that overall quality of life will improve.

Nvidia itself has benefited from the boom, reporting record second-quarter revenues of $46.7 billion, as demand for its Blackwell Ultra (GB300) chips drives global AI infrastructure expansion.