Rs 3.36 crore switch: 23-year-old Manoj moves from Amazon to Meta, and here's why

A 23-year-old Indian-American engineer, Manoj Tumu, has shed light on his career journey after leaving Amazon for a lucrative role at Meta. Currently part of Meta’s advertising research team, Tumu’s compensation exceeds $400,000, translating to Rs 3.36 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

Shaping a career in machine learning

In an essay for Business Insider, Tumu explained how the field of machine learning has moved rapidly from classical methods to deep learning powered by neural networks, with tools like ChatGPT further intensifying competition. His role at Meta blends research with practical implementation to keep the company ahead in artificial intelligence (AI).

Reflecting on his choices, Tumu revealed that he once skipped an internship during college but later secured a contract role post-graduation. Faced with choosing between traditional software engineering and machine learning, he opted for the latter despite lower pay, a move he said eventually unlocked greater opportunities.

Experience over projects

Tumu advised students to prioritise internships and work experience over personal projects when building résumés.

He also cautioned against neglecting preparation for behavioural interviews, stressing the need to align answers with company values. His Meta hiring process spanned six weeks, involving multiple rounds of coding, machine learning, and behavioural assessments.