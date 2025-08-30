Never ask ‘Are you sure?’: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet’s career-defining advice

Most people, when offered a role that feels overwhelming, instinctively ask themselves if they’re ready. But Julie Sweet, now the CEO of Accenture, says that’s the wrong approach.

Speaking on Fortune’s ‘Titans and Disruptors of Industry’ podcast, she shared the turning point that changed her career.

At the time, Sweet was Accenture’s general counsel. Trained as a lawyer, she hadn’t followed the typical path to becoming a CEO. She wasn’t a long-time insider, and every leader before her had been male.

Even then, CEO Pierre Nanterme thought she would probably need another role before taking on the top job.

But Sweet didn’t let doubt take over. Instead, she recalled advice she once heard from Dina Dublon, former CFO of JPMorgan Chase: "When someone offers you a stretch opportunity, don’t ask, 'Are you sure?' Often, they’re just as uncertain as you are."

So, Sweet responded, “Yes, I’d be interested. What did you have in mind?” That reply led her to run Accenture’s North America business in 2015 and, eventually, to becoming CEO in 2019.

Confidence at work

For Sweet, confidence isn’t just for big career moves. She expects her 7,70,000 employees to show it every day, balanced with humility and excellence.

“We are constantly challenging each other and our assumptions,” she explained.

“When you build a team that thinks that the status quo is challenging assumptions and embracing change, it means you’re constantly questioning. You don’t need to stop and have a big strategy… because you’re always working on the strategy,” she added.

Confidence, she said, also means knowing when to ask for help. Even as CEO, she considers that one of her “superpowers.”

Leading as a learner

Sweet also credits her success to approaching leadership as a learner rather than just an authority figure.

“I think the idea of being a deep learner at the top is really critical, and that is not usual in a lot of companies,” she said.

Too often, senior leaders believe their experience makes them the experts, leaving no room to grow.

That mindset began when she joined Accenture’s legal team. Not being especially tech-savvy, she realised she had to understand the business deeply to be effective.