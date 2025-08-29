JKSSB revises Junior Engineer exam dates | Civil on September 7, Electrical on September 21

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced revised dates for the Junior Engineer (JE) exams for Civil and Electrical branches, after the original schedule was disrupted earlier this week.

The JE exam had been cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak prior to the recruitment test. However, the JKSSB maintained that the cancellation was due to “weather-related exigencies,” as reported by Times Now.

Under the new schedule, the Civil JE exam will be held on September 7, 2025, while the Electrical JE exam is now scheduled for September 21, 2025.

Admit cards for the Civil examination will be issued from September 1, and hall tickets for the Electrical exam will be available from September 15. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official JKSSB website: jkssb.nic.in .

PST/PET update for Constable recruitment

In a related update, the board also clarified arrangements for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department.

Candidates who appeared for the PST/PET on August 26, 2025, and cleared the PST but could not complete the PET due to inclement weather, will now undergo the PET at 12 pm on August 29, 2025. Similarly, those whose PST/PET scheduled for August 27 was postponed will also have their tests conducted on August 29, as per previously notified timings.

The controversy surrounding the JE exam grew after several videos circulated on social media allegedly showing candidates attempting to solve questions outside Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School.

Many users also claimed that the question paper had leaked online before the test began, fueling concerns about the recruitment process, added Times Now.