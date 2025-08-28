How pet-friendly colleges in US are changing campus life

According to a CBS News report, college students at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) in the United States of America (USA) are beginning their academic year with an addition to their dorm rooms: their pets.

The university allows students to bring their companions to three of its 11 residence halls, a policy that has become a deciding factor for some students when choosing where to attend college.

Molly Cheer, a senior nursing major, explained that UNC's pet-friendly policy influenced her college choice. She credits her cat Louie with helping manage her academic stress. "I think it's just how unconditionally they love, regardless of what you're going through. They just want to be your center of attention, and that takes your mind off of everything," Cheer shared.

This trend can now be witnessed across many campuses and reflects a growing recognition among higher education institutions that pets can serve as powerful tools for student well-being.

Universities in the US are increasingly viewing pet policies as effective ways to help students cope with stress and anxiety.

Research from global education company Pearson indicates that the benefits of campus pets extend beyond emotional support. The study suggests that pet ownership can enhance students' time management skills while developing a sense of responsibility and accountability. Additionally, pets may help shy or isolated students improve their social interactions and encourage more physical activity among college students.

More universities across the nation are implementing pet-friendly residence hall policies, although these policies typically include specific guidelines. At UNC, the regulations require pets to weigh under 40 pounds and be at least six months old, and students are restricted to one pet per person.