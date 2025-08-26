The Future of Learning: ECE Engineering School welcomes Milo, the AI Classmate

ECE Engineering School in France is set to make history in Fall 2025 by introducing Milo, the first autonomous artificial intelligence to be fully integrated into student life at a French engineering school.

Unlike traditional chatbots or digital assistants, Milo is designed to act as a true classmate, participating in lectures, posing questions, sharing ideas, and assisting peers in subjects such as mathematics and computer science.

Milo is not a replacement for faculty but a collaborative partner in education. This innovative AI enhances peer-to-peer support, encouraging students to explore subjects more deeply while promoting curiosity and experimentation in the classroom.

The Intelligence Lab: Birthplace of Milo

Developed within ECE’s Intelligence Lab, Milo is the result of a collaborative effort involving professors, researchers, instructional engineers, and students.

This AI innovation hub focuses on creating ethical, human-centered artificial intelligence. Milo’s physical form, currently being designed by ECE students, adds a tangible and engaging dimension to his presence across the school’s campuses in Paris, Lyon, Rennes, Bordeaux, and Toulouse.

Global impact

The introduction of Milo aligns with significant international events, including the AI Summit in Paris in February 2025, co-chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Franco-Indian Year of Innovation in 2026.

François Stephan, Dean of ECE, emphasised the project’s potential to inspire global academic communities, particularly Indian students and partners, by showcasing the collaborative future of engineering education.

About ECE Engineering School

Founded in 1919, ECE Engineering School is a leading institution within the OMNES Education group, renowned for its innovative programs in AI, cybersecurity, embedded systems, and energy transition.

With campuses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, and Abidjan (Ivory Coast), ECE serves 4,300 students, blending technical expertise with business acumen.

The school’s curriculum emphasizes real-world applications through industry partnerships and projects, supported by a global network of 142 partner universities. Notably, 100% of ECE graduates secure employment within six months of graduation.

To learn more about Milo and his role as an AI classmate, watch the introductory video