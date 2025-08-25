Anna University results 2025 OUT: Direct link, how to check

Anna University has released the results for the first year of the February/March 2025 session, as well as other exams for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Education (BEd), and others.

Students who took the exams can now see their results on the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu .

Here are the steps they must follow to view their results:

Visit the official website coe1.annauniv.edu Locate the result link for the UG, PG or PhD semester exams Enter your registration number and click on “Get Result” Review & download your result PDF for future reference

Students can also obtain a copy of their answer scripts. Those who wish to do so should contact their respective colleges affiliated with Anna University. The last date for requesting photocopies of answer sheets is September 1, 2025.

All candidates are advised to check their results only through the official portal. The university has not permitted any third-party websites to disseminate results. Any changes or corrections to marks or answer script requests must be resolved via the student’s respective colleges.