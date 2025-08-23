Kerala becomes first Indian state to achieve full digital literacy

On Thursday, August 21, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that after reaching full literacy, Kerala has once again established a precedent by being the first state in India to achieve complete digital literacy.

At a function in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister declared Kerala to be the country's first fully digitally literate state. He also stated that as part of the second phase of the Digi Kerala project, all important documents for citizens will be digitised and linked to DigiLocker.

“With this, Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to universally implement such a system,” said the chief minister, addressing the gathering after the official announcement, The New Indian Express reports.

The second phase of Digi Kerala, he said, will also include training to identify and prevent cybercrimes and social media usage.

CM Vijayan informed the audience that around 9,000 government services are currently available online and delivered via the K-SMART (Kerala-Solution for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) platform.

“Citizens can now obtain documents such as birth and income certificates, and even file police complaints, without having to visit offices. NRIs too can access services without having to travel home. This is the real Kerala Story,” he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister spoke via video call with 105-year-old Abdulla Moulavi of Ernakulam, who recently became digitally literate.

He also gave mementos to department officials who worked on the project.