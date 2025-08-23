IIT Roorkee launches NEW AI-led cybersecurity certificate programme with Futurense

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in partnership with Futurense, has rolled out a postgraduate certificate course in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI-powered cybersecurity. The nine-month hybrid programme will begin on October 18, 2025, and is being described as India’s first course aimed at tackling AI-driven cybercrime, reported India Today.

Course highlights

The curriculum is designed to prepare participants against new-age threats such as deepfakes, AI-authored phishing, Large Language Model (LLM) exploits, and automated Security Operations Centre (SOC) intrusions. It has been mapped to roles like SOC analyst, cloud security associate, security automation engineer, and LLM risk evaluator.

Students will work with over 30 industry tools, including LangChain, Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) platforms, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, to simulate real-world attacks.

Classes will be conducted online on weekends by IIT faculty and industry mentors, with an optional 2-3 day capstone at Roorkee. Participants will also receive access to a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) preparation module and a generative AI red-teaming handbook.

The programme, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh plus Goods and Services Tax (GST), will be certified by the IIT Roorkee Continuing Education Centre (CEC).

Growing demand

A Fortinet report in 2024 found that 80 per cent of Indian companies face elevated risks from generative AI, while the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (IISSCC) estimated a need for over one million cybersecurity professionals in India.

Applications are open to early-career professionals, including developers, quality assurance (QA) engineers, cloud associates, and risk analysts.