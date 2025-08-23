Google AI veteran says PhDs may be outdated in AI age, and here’s why

Jad Tarifi, co-founder of Google’s first generative artificial intelligence (AI) team, has said that traditional degrees like PhDs, law, and medicine may lose relevance in the AI age.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Tarifi remarked, “AI itself is going to be gone by the time you finish a PhD. Even things like applying AI to robotics will be solved by then.”

While he himself holds a PhD in AI from the University of Florida, he admitted doctoral studies are suited only for those “obsessed with the field,” since it involves “five years of your life and a lot of pain”.

He further warned that lengthy degrees, such as law and medicine, could also become less useful. “In the current medical system, what you learn in medical school is so outdated and based on memorization,” he said, adding that students often end up “throwing away” eight years of their lives.

Skills that matter more

As noted by Mint, instead of chasing traditional routes, Tarifi suggested focusing on adaptability, emotional intelligence, and empathy. “The best thing to work on is more internal. Meditate. Socialise with your friends. Get to know yourself emotionally,” he advised, stressing that prompting and using AI effectively requires “emotional attunement” and “good taste.”

DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis on empathy

Google DeepMind Chief Executive Demis Hassabis also recently highlighted the value of empathy in professions like medicine and nursing, saying many such roles cannot and should not be fully replaced by machines.