Another school stabbing incident in Gujarat; class 8 student injured

Days after a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a Class 8 student in Ahmedabad, another violent school incident has been reported in Balasinor city, Gujarat.

A Class 8 student sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a knife by his classmate at a primary school.

What does the preliminary information say…?

Police said the two boys got into a dispute after school hours, which soon escalated. One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, causing deep injuries to his abdomen and hand.

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His family later lodged a complaint with the police station, following which legal proceedings were initiated.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, and an investigation is underway, reported News 18.

Ahmedabad case

The fresh incident comes just three days after the August 19 stabbing at the Seventh Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad, where a Class 10 student died during treatment after being attacked with a sharp object by a Class 8 student. The assault reportedly followed a minor scuffle between the two.

Following his death, a mob vandalised the school premises, alleging that teachers and management failed to act swiftly.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of an Instagram chat claiming to involve the accused juvenile went viral, though police have not issued any statement on it.

The Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Ahmedabad school.