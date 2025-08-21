NEET PG 2025: Results spark debates over transparency in marks and answer key

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 have triggered a wave of concerns among aspirants, with many highlighting sharp differences between their recalled answers, and the actual marks received.
Several students have taken to social media, alleging discrepancies and demanding the release of the official answer key.
Doctors’ associations and student bodies have also taken up these concerns, stressing that transparency is crucial in a high-stakes exam like NEET-PG that determines the future of thousands of medical graduates.
Demand for answer key release
The United Doctors Front (UDF) stated that it is closely tracking the issue of discrepancies and the need for answer key transparency.
National Spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA–JDN), Dr Dhruv Chauhan, remarked, “There could be multiple reasons behind the score differences between recall and real score. But the fact that transparency and release of answer key is the need of the hour is very important here. It’s like denying a patient about their own treatment and medications given to them.”
Comparison with other exams
Drawing parallels with other national-level tests, many pointed out that exams like the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) release official answer keys immediately after the test.
“If IIT-JEE, one of the toughest engineering exams in India, can release official answer keys for transparency, why are future doctors still kept in the dark? When it comes to NEET-PG, transparency isn’t a privilege — it’s a necessity,” tweeted Dr Nandita Jain.
The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3, 2025, and conducted in a single shift across the country. The results were officially announced on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.