NEET PG 2025: Results spark debates over transparency in marks and answer key

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 have triggered a wave of concerns among aspirants, with many highlighting sharp differences between their recalled answers, and the actual marks received.

Several students have taken to social media, alleging discrepancies and demanding the release of the official answer key.

Doctors’ associations and student bodies have also taken up these concerns, stressing that transparency is crucial in a high-stakes exam like NEET-PG that determines the future of thousands of medical graduates.

Demand for answer key release

The United Doctors Front (UDF) stated that it is closely tracking the issue of discrepancies and the need for answer key transparency.