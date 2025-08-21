Ahmedabad school stabbing case: Instagram chats reveal boy’s confession

A Class 10 student, Nayan Santani, was stabbed to death by a junior outside Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad on August 19, 2025.

The incident has sparked widespread anger and protests by parents and community members, reported The Economic Times.

Chats revealed this...

Investigators revealed that the accused, a Class 8 student, appeared to confess in an Instagram chat with a friend. He admitted to stabbing Nayan after being provoked. When the friend told him he should not have killed over such a matter and advised him to stay low and delete the messages, the accused replied that what had happened could not be undone.

On the day of the incident, Nayan had just stepped out of school when the accused and a few others confronted him. A verbal fight turned physical, and the Class 8 boy stabbed him before fleeing.

CCTV footage shows Nayan stumbling back into the school with his hand on his stomach. He was rushed to a private hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Police detained the minor under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Protests and violence

By Wednesday morning, August 20, hundreds of parents, relatives, and members of the Sindhi community stormed the school, demanding accountability. The protest turned violent, with buses, cars, and two-wheelers vandalised, and staff members attacked. Police eventually dispersed the mob, which later staged a sit-in, blocking traffic and demanding strict action against the school authorities.