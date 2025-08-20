GenZ’s confidant: Survey finds 88% of students choose AI over humans for emotional support

When stress or anxiety hits, a large number of students are turning not to friends or family, but to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A new survey shows that nearly 88 per cent of school students rely on AI when they feel overwhelmed, with teenagers between 13 and 18 showing the highest dependence, as reported by Mint.

The survey, called “Are You There, AI?”, was run in June 2025 by Youth Ki Awaaz (YKA) along with Youth Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC). It collected responses from 506 young people across India, aged 13 to 35, through an online questionnaire.

Talking to AI instead of people

More than half the respondents, 57 per cent, said they turn to AI for emotional support, whether it’s to share how they’re feeling, to seek advice, or simply to cope with loneliness. ChatGPT topped the list of most-used AI platforms for this purpose, far ahead of Gemini or Character.AI.

Interestingly, the survey found that young women are twice as likely to share personal thoughts with AI as men. Around 52 per cent of young women said they confide in AI tools, compared to much fewer young men.

The trend was also stronger among small-town youth, 43 per cent of whom admitted they use AI as a space to share what they wouldn’t tell others.

But there are worries too

While many students lean on AI for support, concerns remain. About 67 per cent of the respondents worry that AI might make people feel more isolated, while 58 per cent fear their personal data could be misused.

“Young people in small cities and towns report the highest emotional engagement with AI, more than their metro counterparts,” the survey noted.

AI as the “midnight therapist”

“With over 500 respondents participating in the Youth Pulse launch survey, we have gathered strong preliminary evidence to present our understanding of AI as the new confidant, the midnight therapist, and a mirror to loneliness among youth,” the report said.

The study added that AI isn’t replacing human connection but filling gaps young people have always struggled with, added Mint.

“It is filling gaps that always existed but went unaddressed. Young Indians are creating a new emotional geography where AI handles the thoughts too risky for family WhatsApp groups and too embarrassing for friends. Now, this isn’t about choosing machines over people. It’s about having somewhere to put feelings that don’t fit anywhere else,” it explained.