Rashtriya Indian Military College announces 2026 admission process

The Directorate of Education has opened applications for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the academic year 2026.

The entrance examination is set for December 7, 2025, in Delhi, with classes commencing in July 2026.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates must:

- Be aged between 11.5 and 13 years as of July 1, 2026.

- Be currently enrolled in Class 8 or have passed it from a recognised school by July 1, 2026.

Application process

Interested students must complete the online application form and submit it, along with required documents, to the Education Cell of the Directorate of Education via post by October 15, 2025.

Only original application forms bearing the RIMC hologram (seal) will be accepted; photocopies or forms without the seal will be rejected.

Application form and fees

The application form is available online. Additionally, students can request the form and a booklet of past question papers by sending a written request with a demand draft of Rs 600 to the examination cell.

For Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, the demand draft amount is Rs 555, and a caste certificate must be included.

For further details, candidates can access the application form through the official link provided by the Directorate of Education.