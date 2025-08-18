Odisha launches 'Mission Akankhya' to offer free UPSC coaching in tribal district

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Odisha government has unveiled 'Mission Akankhya', a new initiative providing free civil services coaching to aspirants in Kalahandi district, one of the state's most backward regions.

Under this collaboration between the district administration and Vision IAS, New Delhi, 60 students will receive free UPSC coaching annually following a rigorous selection process.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on Independence Day, marking a significant educational milestone for the tribal-dominated area.

Important dates and selection process

Prospective candidates can register from August 22, with the entrance examination scheduled for September 21.

Those clearing the written test and interview will commence coaching from the first week of October in Bhawanipatna, receiving instruction through both classroom and online formats.

The district administration will provide infrastructure facilities, while Vision IAS will handle the coaching delivery. This selection process ensures only the most committed aspirants benefit from expert guidance in their civil services preparation.

First time in Odisha

This marks Vision IAS's debut in Odisha, having previously established similar programs in aspirational districts across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Kalahandi's inclusion in the NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme makes it a strategic choice for this educational intervention aimed at empowering youth from marginalised communities.