Delhi schools receive a fresh wave of bomb threats

On Monday morning, August 18, 2025, several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, leading to swift evacuations and extensive security operations. Among the affected institutions were Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka, reported the Hindustan Times.

Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, and the Delhi Fire Service promptly arrived at the targeted schools to conduct thorough searches. A Delhi Police officer stated, “All students and staff have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Search operations are underway.”

Recurring incidents

This incident follows a series of similar threats in recent months. On July 18, over 50 schools in Delhi, including St Xavier’s in Civil Lines, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Abhinav Public School in Rohini, and The Sovereign School in Rohini, received bomb threat emails, causing widespread panic and evacuations.

Earlier in July, St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Dwarka were targeted, with seven schools receiving threats on July 17 alone, marking the third consecutive day of such incidents.

Previous hoaxes

Investigations into earlier threats revealed that at least one was a prank by a 12-year-old boy from South Delhi, who was counselled and released. Although all prior threats were confirmed as hoaxes, the repeated incidents have heightened anxiety among parents and school authorities.

Political reactions

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi criticised the Centre and the BJP-led civic administration last month, stating, “Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!”

Authorities have emphasised that precautionary evacuations will continue until each threat is verified. Investigations are currently underway to trace the source of the latest threat to DPS Dwarka.