Check out this new online platform for the New Zealand student visa application

According to the report by India Today, starting from today, August 18, 2025 the student visa application, processed through Immigration New Zealand, is going to use the upgraded online system called ADEPT.

This new system has been introduced to avoid delays in the clearance process by cutting down on paperwork.

The digital transformation affects six key visa types: English Language Student Visa, Exchange Student Visa, Fee Paying Student Visa, Pathway Student Visa, New Zealand Government Scholarship Student Visa, and Foreign Government Supported Student Visa.

All new applications are automatically routed to the upgraded online portal.

Transition period and paper application end

Those submitted by August 17 through the previous system will continue processing normally, while draft applications must be completed and submitted by September 17 or risk deletion.

From September 18 onward, paper applications will be completely phased out for student visa categories.

The ADEPT system represents part of Immigration New Zealand's ambitious seven-year digital overhaul program, designed to consolidate all visa categories into one unified platform.

Since launching in 2021, the system has already incorporated Visitor Visas, Accredited Employer Work Visas, and Permanent Resident Visas.

Enhanced user experience

"Customers and staff are at the heart of the Our Future Services programme. We are aiming to deliver a simpler, faster and more user-friendly visa application process to reduce waiting times, provide clear communication on application status and increase self-service capabilities so everyone feels more informed and better supported," Immigration New Zealand explained in their official statement.

Given current peak processing periods, immigration officials recommend students submit applications at least three months before their planned travel dates to prevent potential delays.

The agency plans to migrate family-related visa products linked to student visas to the enhanced system throughout the coming year as part of their staged implementation approach.