Assam set to get its first IIM in Guwahati after bill cleared in Lok Sabha

A legislative proposal to establish the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati as an institution of national importance was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The bill seeks to add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the Indian Institutes of Management Act.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the legislation during a session marked by opposition protests regarding Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The proposed institution stems from a broader development initiative for Assam.

The foundation for this IIM traces back to a Memorandum of Settlement signed between the central government, Assam state government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

This trilateral agreement outlined a comprehensive Special Development Package designed to accelerate the state's progress across multiple sectors including education, infrastructure, and economic development.

The establishment of IIM Guwahati represents a key component of this special package, addressing long-standing demands from the state government.

The new institute would join the existing network of 21 IIMs already recognised as institutions of national importance under the current IIM Act framework, each specifically listed in the Act's schedule.

Assam authorities have consistently emphasised the strategic importance of establishing this premier management education facility, citing both the state's crucial geographical location in the Northeast, and its comprehensive development requirements.

Officials noted that Assam represents one of the rare states with a population exceeding three crore that currently lacks an IIM presence, highlighting a significant educational infrastructure deficit in India's northeastern region.

This new institution promises to enhance higher education opportunities and contribute to the region's economic transformation