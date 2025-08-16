AAP’s ASAP to ensure clean politics in DUSU elections

The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), is gearing up for its first participation in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with a goal to “free campus politics from money and muscle power", reported The New Indian Express.

Support for underprivileged students

On Friday, August 15, AAP Delhi state convener Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that ASAP will focus on aiding deserving students from modest backgrounds who face financial hurdles in running for elections.

The candidate application period runs from August 15 to 25, requiring a one-minute video, a 500-word statement of purpose, and 50 proposers for DUSU elections or 10 for college-level elections.

Commitment to ethical politics

“ASAP’s mission is to promote clean politics and democracy from the grassroots,” said Bharadwaj. “We want students to choose integrity over money and muscle power.” The initiative aims to establish a transparent electoral process that prioritises integrity over material inducements.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj drew comparisons between India’s freedom struggle and today’s political landscape. “Leaders like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel fought for a democracy where people could choose their governments freely. But flaws have crept into our democracy, starting from student politics,” he said, comparing it to a food chain collapsing when poison enters at the base.

Role of student elections in democracy

Bharadwaj underscored the importance of student union elections as the first encounter with democratic processes for young people. “Delhi University, one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions, shapes not only Delhi’s political outlook but the country’s as well,” he noted.

Candidate eligibility requirements

Candidates must secure endorsements from 10 students for college-level elections or 50 students from at least five colleges for DUSU elections. “This is a model political process that aims to protect students’ idealism from being swayed by freebies or lavish parties,” Bharadwaj added.