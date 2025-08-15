UPSC rejects proposal to shorten year-long Civil Services Exam cycle

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has told a parliamentary panel that the year-long cycle of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) cannot be reduced, citing the need to preserve its confidentiality and integrity, reported The Hindu.

In its reply to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, tabled in the Rajya Sabha on August 8, the UPSC said the process has already been optimised “to the extent possible” despite a growing number of candidates, centres and venues.

Over 10 lakh aspirants in 2023

In 2023, over 10.27 lakh aspirants applied for the preliminary stage, conducted across 79 centres and 2,538 venues nationwide.

The CSE, which recruits officers for 19 civil services, including the IAS, IPS and IFS, is held in three stages: Preliminary (objective type), Mains (descriptive type), and Personality Test/Interview.

The gap between each stage is about two to three months, and the evaluation of over 1.2 lakh descriptive answer scripts takes more than two months.

Panel pushes for reforms

The remarks form part of the 154th Report, on Action Taken on the panel’s earlier recommendations to reform recruitment processes in the government.

The committee had flagged that the CSE cycle “stretches across almost an entire year” and urged a rationalised, streamlined framework, including timelines for implementing the Baswan Committee’s 2015 reform proposals.

It also recommended releasing the Preliminary exam answer key immediately after the test, allowing candidates to raise objections before the Mains shortlist is announced.

However, the UPSC said its existing practice, publishing the key only after the final results, “has been working smoothly”, and serves the “larger public interest”.