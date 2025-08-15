Sam Altman predicts 2035 grads will land high-paying space jobs, thanks to AI

Artificial intelligence isn’t just changing the jobs we have; it may soon create ones we can barely imagine. And according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, one of those future dream careers could be in space, as reported by The Times of India.

In a recent conversation with video journalist Cleo Abram, Altman painted a picture of a future where graduates leave college not for corporate offices.

“In 2035, that graduating college student, if they still go to college at all, could very well be leaving on a mission to explore the solar system on a spaceship in some completely new, exciting, super well-paid, super interesting job,” Altman said.

AI could open the gates to space careers

Altman envisions a future where space exploration is no longer the exclusive domain of highly trained astronauts in government programs.

Private companies, international collaborations, and AI-powered automation could make space roles accessible to people from a variety of professional backgrounds, from robotics and engineering, to planetary science and logistics.

He believes AI will take over certain repetitive or highly specialised tasks, but in doing so, it will create entirely new industries.

GPT-5, for example, has already given people instant access to PhD-level expertise in their pocket.

This, Altman argues, could empower individuals to launch billion-dollar ventures on their own, lowering barriers and democratising access to innovation and entrepreneurship, added TOI.

Aerospace job market already booming

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, aerospace engineering jobs are growing faster than average, with salaries surpassing $130,000 a year.