Jharkhand schools honour tribal icon Shibu Soren with massive tribute

On Thursday, August 14, over 32 lakh students across 3,500 schools in Jharkhand paid homage to the late Shibu Soren, the tribal icon and founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, also revered as ‘Dishom Guru.’

Following directives from the School and Literacy Department, all government schools in Jharkhand held tribute meetings to commemorate Soren, a former Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP, and pioneer of the Jharkhand movement known for his contributions as a social reformer, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Widespread participation and activities

“More than 1 lakh teachers, over 32 lakh students, and around 2 lakh community members, including School Management Committee members and parents, joined the gatherings. Morning prayers included a moment of silence, followed by discussions highlighting Soren’s work in social justice, tribal rights, land reform, and education,” stated an official release issued by the chief minister’s office.

Students participated in discussions about Soren’s contributions and took a pledge to uphold truth, justice, and social service, vowing to become responsible citizens and contribute to nation-building.

Soren’s legacy as inspiration

Departmental Secretary Umashankar Singh stated that Soren’s life was a powerful influence, not only in politics but also in his lifelong dedication to Jharkhand’s identity, culture, and tribal welfare.

Singh noted that Soren’s journey continues to motivate people, particularly the youth, to embrace values of truth, service, struggle, and dedication.