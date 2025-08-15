AMU caps fee hike for existing students at 20% after campus protests

Amid ongoing protests over fee hikes, the Academic Council of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday, August 14, decided to limit the increase for existing students to a maximum of 20 per cent.

A special online meeting of the council, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon, was convened to review an earlier decision that had raised fees for both new admissions and current students, as reported by The Indian Express.

Phased implementation, special support

AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said the council unanimously approved recommendations ensuring that revised fees for existing students will not exceed 20 per cent of the previous session’s rates.

“The increase will be implemented in phases to reduce the immediate financial burden,” he added.

The council also suggested special support measures, including installment payment options and concessions for students from economically weaker sections, to be managed by the Dean of Students’ Welfare office.