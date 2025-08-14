NEET UG 2025: Round 2 counselling to open new doors for medical aspirants

According to a report by NDTV Education, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has wrapped up Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025, with final results now available on the official portal. Students who secured seats are currently reporting to their assigned medical and dental institutions following the prescribed timeline.

For those who didn't make it through Round 1 or are looking to improve their college allocation, Round 2 presents a valuable second opportunity.

The MCC is expected to release the registration schedule and choice-filling dates for the upcoming round shortly.

Missed round 1? Here's what's next

Students whose names don't appear in the Round 1 seat allotment have multiple chances ahead – they can participate in Round 2, Round 3, and even the stray vacancy round to secure admission.

Round 2 eligibility criteria

The second round is open to candidates who fall into these categories:

Applied for Round 1, but weren't allocated any seat

Had their Round 1 seat allocation cancelled during document verification

Successfully joined their Round 1 college, but chose the upgrade option

Received a seat offer in Round 1, but failed to join the institution

Voluntarily gave up their Round 1 seat within the stipulated deadline

Registration requirements

Students who participated in Round 1 and meet the eligibility conditions won't need to complete registration again. Only those who skipped Round 1 entirely must undergo fresh registration with complete fee payment.

Step-by-step round 2 process

The counselling follows a structured six-step approach:

Step 1 - Registration: Fresh applicants who didn't participate in Round 1 must complete new registration with full fee payment on the MCC portal.

Step 2 - Choice filling and locking: All eligible candidates must select and arrange their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference, then lock their choices before the deadline.

Step 3 - Seat allotment: The MCC processes and assigns seats based on candidates' NEET ranks, submitted preferences, and applicable reservation rules.

Step 4 - Result declaration: The seat allotment results are published on the official MCC website for candidates to check their allocation status.

Step 5 - Physical reporting: Students allocated seats must physically report to their assigned college with all original documents and pay the required fees within the specified timeframe.

Step 6 - Upgrade option: After successfully joining their Round 2 college, candidates can still choose to participate in Round 3 for potential seat upgrades to preferred institutions.

Students should note these important conditions: