Independence Day 2025: Planning to go to Red Fort? Check out this step-by-step guide

In just a few hours, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the tricolour at the iconic Red Fort for the 12th time.

The ceremony will begin at 7.30 am, followed by the singing of the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and the Prime Minister’s address to the nation. The entire event will be broadcast live on television, YouTube, and other major platforms, as reported by Mint.

While millions watch from home, many prefer to experience the patriotic atmosphere in person. For those keen to attend, the Ministry of Defence has made tickets available both offline at designated counters and online via its official portals, e-invitations.mod.gov.in or aamantran.mod.gov.in , from 13 August onwards.

Steps to book tickets

Visit the official ticket booking website. Click on “Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking.” Enter your mobile number, captcha, and OTP to log in. Select the number of tickets required. Upload a valid photo ID for verification. Choose a ticket category (General, Premium or Standard) Pay via debit/credit card or UPI. Download and print your e-ticket after successful payment.

Each e-ticket will have a QR code and seating details. Attendees must carry both the printed ticket and the original ID used during booking.

Delhi Metro services will start early at 4 am on 15 August. Visitors can get down at Lal Qila or Chandni Chowk stations for easy access to the venue.