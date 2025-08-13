India’s educational heritage: Tracing the roots of historic schools and colleges

India’s rich educational legacy is woven into the fabric of its history, with institutions that have stood the test of time, shaping minds and encouraging intellectual growth for centuries. From schools established in the early 18th century to colleges that sparked India’s intellectual renaissance, these institutions reflect a blend of indigenous vision and colonial influence.



This article explores some of India’s oldest schools and colleges, highlighting their origins, contributions, and enduring impact on the nation’s educational landscape.



Historic schools of India



St George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai

Founded in 1715 as the Military Male Orphan Asylum (later Madras Male Orphan Asylum), St George’s is one of the world’s oldest surviving schools and India’s oldest known school, located in Chennai.



St. John’s Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Trichy

Established around 1763 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, St John’s Vestry operates under the Church of South India and is among the state’s oldest educational institutions.



St Thomas’ School, Kolkata

Set up on December 21, 1789, in Kidderpore, Kolkata, St Thomas’ is a co-educational school with the largest campus in the city.



Hooghly Collegiate School

Founded in 1812 in Chinsurah, Hooghly District, West Bengal, this institution, originally Hooghly College, is one of the region’s oldest schools.



Christ Church School, Mumbai

Started in 1815 by the Bombay Education Society, Christ Church School in Mumbai is a private Christian day school educating nearly 3,800 students.



Hare School, Kolkata

Established in 1818 by Scottish philanthropist David Hare, Hare School is a state-run boys’ school in Kolkata, located near Presidency University and the University of Calcutta.



St Paul’s School, Darjeeling

One of Asia’s oldest public schools, St Paul’s in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is a boys’ boarding school following the ICSE and ISC curricula.



Pioneering Colleges of India



Presidency College, Kolkata (1817)

Originally Hindu College, founded by Raja Ram Mohan Roy and others, Presidency College (now Presidency University) in Kolkata played a key role in India’s intellectual awakening.



Serampore College (1818)

India’s oldest operational college, Serampore College in West Bengal was established by Danish missionaries, initially focusing on theology before expanding to secular subjects.



Agra College (1823)

Dating back to 1823, Agra College in Uttar Pradesh is one of northern India’s oldest higher education institutions from the colonial era.



Delhi College (1825)

Now known as Zakir Husain Delhi College, this institution began under Mughal rule and became a significant center for modern education during British rule.



Scottish Church College, Kolkata (1830)

Founded by Scottish missionary Alexander Duff, Scottish Church College is one of India’s oldest liberal arts and sciences colleges, continuing its Christian educational mission.



Wilson College, Mumbai (1832)

Established by Scottish missionary John Wilson, Wilson College in Mumbai is one of Western India’s oldest colleges, known for its arts and sciences programs.



Elphinstone College, Mumbai (1835)

Named after British Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone, this Mumbai college was instrumental in expanding higher education in western India.



Madras Christian College (1837)

Located in Chennai, Madras Christian College, started by Scottish missionaries, remains a prestigious institution for arts, sciences, and commerce.



St Xavier’s College, Kolkata (1860)

Run by the Jesuits since 1860, St Xavier’s College in Kolkata is a renowned center for arts, sciences, and commerce education.



St Stephen’s College, Delhi (1881)

Founded by Christian missionaries, St Stephen’s College in Delhi is one of India’s premier liberal arts colleges, shaping generations of thought leaders.



The schools and colleges highlighted here are more than just institutions; they are pillars of India’s educational heritage, blending tradition with progress.